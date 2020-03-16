Hal Robson-Kanu making himself available for Wales again is great – John Hartson Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

John Hartson has welcomed Hal Robson-Kanu’s decision to end his international exile and make himself available again for Wales. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this West Brom News Hound Hal Robson-Kanu making himself available for Wales again is great – John Hartson https://t.co/OwCJcudand 6 days ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Hal Robson-Kanu making himself available for Wales again is great – John Hartson 6 days ago PA Dugout Hal Robson-Kanu making himself available for Wales again is great – John Hartson https://t.co/0pU7LN7WBs 6 days ago