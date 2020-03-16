Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Hal Robson-Kanu making himself available for Wales again is great – John Hartson

Hal Robson-Kanu making himself available for Wales again is great – John Hartson

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
John Hartson has welcomed Hal Robson-Kanu’s decision to end his international exile and make himself available again for Wales.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WestBromFNH

West Brom News Hound Hal Robson-Kanu making himself available for Wales again is great – John Hartson https://t.co/OwCJcudand 6 days ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Hal Robson-Kanu making himself available for Wales again is great – John Hartson 6 days ago

PAdugout

PA Dugout Hal Robson-Kanu making himself available for Wales again is great – John Hartson https://t.co/0pU7LN7WBs 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.