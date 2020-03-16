Global  

Coronation Street and Emmerdale to ‘remind viewers of public health issues’

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
ITV are going to use the soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale to “remind people of important public health issues” amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a spokeswoman for the broadcaster.
