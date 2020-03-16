Kilmarnock Iceland to launch opening hours for elderly amid coronavirus fears



Recent related videos from verified sources Dramatic footage reveal the extent of flooding plaguing the city of Worcester



Dramatic aerial pictures reveal the shocking extent of flooding in the city of Worcester with every sports field and most roads under several feet of waterThe River Severn reached its highest ever.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Iceland stores changes opening hours to help elderly Supermarket to provide special shopping times for elderly during coronavirus outbreak

Grimsby Telegraph 2 days ago



Gambling limitations, elderly shopping hours; coronavirus changes business Apple is taking the temperature of customers at its China stores, Australian grocer Woolworths is providing dedicated shopping hours for the elderly and Samsung...

Reuters India 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this