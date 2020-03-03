Borders slam shut as world goes into coronavirus lockdown

19 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Feds Slash Interest Rates to Near-Zero in Response to Pandemic 01:06 Feds Slash Interest Rates to Near-Zero in Response to Pandemic It is the second time in the past two weeks that the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve cut interest rates. The rates are the lowest since the financial crisis of 2008. The lowered rates are an attempt by the Fed to stabilize the...