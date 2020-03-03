Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Borders slam shut as world goes into coronavirus lockdown

Borders slam shut as world goes into coronavirus lockdown

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Canada, Norway and Denmark are among a host of countries who have announced emergency border closures in a bid to impede the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 6,000 people.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Feds Slash Interest Rates to Near-Zero in Response to Pandemic

Feds Slash Interest Rates to Near-Zero in Response to Pandemic 01:06

 Feds Slash Interest Rates to Near-Zero in Response to Pandemic It is the second time in the past two weeks that the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve cut interest rates. The rates are the lowest since the financial crisis of 2008. The lowered rates are an attempt by the Fed to stabilize the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus [Video]

New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces what she says will be some of the toughest border restrictions in the world, in an attempt to stunt the spread of the new coronavirus. From Monday,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published
Quarantine zones created at Georgia airports in effort to contain the spread of coronavirus [Video]

Quarantine zones created at Georgia airports in effort to contain the spread of coronavirus

Georgia has ramped up efforts in an effort to contain the spread the coronavirus by setting up quarantine zones at airports and borders. Footage from March 3 shows the border with Turkey and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:52Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Spain mulls border closures to fight coronavirus, says Interior Minister

Closing Spain's borders is among the options under consideration to help stem the coronavirus outbreak, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told radio...
Reuters

World struggles to stop spread of coronavirus

Nations around the world are taking drastic measures to contain the spread of coronavirus including closing borders and quarantining citizens.  
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TessdelaMare

Tess de la Mare The FCO might as well say "for the love of god don't travel" but hey ho - my piece from @PA https://t.co/mgAIHyi2R3 6 minutes ago

seemorerocks

Robin Westenra EU top dogs slam coronavirus travel bans but can’t coordinate bloc’s response, as member states shut borders to def… https://t.co/wve1anumxt 3 hours ago

JaiceHarmon

Jaice Harmon #EUROPETRAVELBAN “Several nations also moved to implement border checks and bar cruise ships from their ports.”… https://t.co/OhTTTv0ufO 1 day ago

Dareksott

Darek RT @DJSiri: EU top dogs slam coronavirus travel bans but can’t coordinate bloc’s response, as member states shut borders to defend themselv… 3 days ago

hiro_osaka_jp

hiro Draw the draft: When you follow those roads https://t.co/bX0683dju5 Virus woes shift from China to Italy as border… https://t.co/sojLtRxXU1 4 days ago

MilsomGillian

Gillian Milsom RT @janekin24: EU top dogs slam coronavirus travel bans but can’t coordinate bloc’s response, as member states shut borders to defend thems… 4 days ago

DJSiri

DJS EU top dogs slam coronavirus travel bans but can’t coordinate bloc’s response, as member states shut borders to def… https://t.co/M99dRdF5MW 4 days ago

vicktop55

Victor Kuhnovets EU top dogs slam coronavirus travel bans but can’t coordinate bloc’s response, as member states shut borders to def… https://t.co/FQ4KRwkBUO 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.