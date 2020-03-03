Borders slam shut as world goes into coronavirus lockdown
Monday, 16 March 2020 () Canada, Norway and Denmark are among a host of countries who have announced emergency border closures in a bid to impede the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 6,000 people.
Feds Slash Interest Rates to Near-Zero in Response to Pandemic It is the second time in the past two weeks that the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve cut interest rates. The rates are the lowest since the financial crisis of 2008. The lowered rates are an attempt by the Fed to stabilize the...
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces what she says will be some of the toughest border restrictions in the world, in an attempt to stunt the spread of the new coronavirus. From Monday,..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:57Published