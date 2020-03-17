Experts warn of 250,000 Covid-19 deaths without tougher controls Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Around 250,000 people will die in Britain as a result of the coronavirus outbreak unless more draconian measures are adopted to protect the population, scientists have warned. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this