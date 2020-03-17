Global  

Bake Off’s Mel and Sue reveal they nearly quit on the first day of filming

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Former The Great British Bake Off hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins have revealed they almost quit on day one of filming over fears the tone of the show was too nasty.
