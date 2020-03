The experts from Imperial College are calling for even tougher measures to cut the number of fatalities

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Robots in southern India used to dispense masks, napkins and hand sanitiser during COVID-19 pandemic



To spread the awareness of the coronavirus pandemic, two robots have been deployed to dispense masks, napkins and hand-sanitizers in the southern Indian state of Kerala. This initiative was launched.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:19 Published 2 hours ago Explosions in southern Thailand injure 18, damage buildings



Eighteen people were injured after two bombs exploded outside an emergency coronavirus meeting in southern Thailand this morning (March 17). Government officials were holding a meeting in Yala.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:35 Published 2 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ex-Obama adviser says government should give American adults $1G, every child $500 A former top campaign adviser and chair of the Council of Economic Advisers during the 2008 financial crisis under President Barack Obama is urging Congress to...

FOXNews.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this