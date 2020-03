16 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Boris Johnson orders non-essential travel to stop in UK 02:35 Prime Minister Boris Johnson said β€œnow is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact and to stop all non-essential travel” as he urged people to work from home and avoid pubs, clubs and theatres. Mr Johnson said anyone who lives with someone who has a cough or a temperature should stay...