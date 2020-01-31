Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds make major donation amid virus outbreak

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds make major donation amid virus outbreak

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have donated one million US dollars (£816,145) to two food bank charities fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $1m to foodbanks

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $1m to foodbanks 00:40

 Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have donated $1 million to foodbanks to help support their coronavirus relief efforts.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Blake Lively uses her kids to work out [Video]

Blake Lively uses her kids to work out

Blake Lively has joked she uses her children as "weights" to work out with, so that she can keep in shape and spend time with her brood at the same time.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published
Blake Lively Daughters Love Wearing Her Shoes [Video]

Blake Lively Daughters Love Wearing Her Shoes

Blake Lively talks about her daughters wearing her clothes.

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 00:45Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $1 million to food banks amid outbreak

Hollywood couple urges people to 'take care of your bodies and hearts'
Independent

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Donate $1 Million to Food Banks During Coronavirus Outbreak

There's a reason Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds make up one of Hollywood's most adored couples. On Monday, March 16, the A-listers announced a $1 million...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

safetyellow

 RT @JDW519: Just saw Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donated $1 million dollars to food nonprofits, cool! Then i see their combined worth is… 12 seconds ago

sunnsandbeach

Jennifer RT @people: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $1 Million to Food Banks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/gJAG2BsqcV 26 seconds ago

soxydossy

Soxydossy RT @ChannelNewsAsia: COVID-19: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate S$1.42m to food banks https://t.co/CIymukye90 https://t.co/4Rnm2Dscwq 1 minute ago

evielashbar

EvieLashBar RT @enews: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donated $1 Million dollars to food banks in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. "Take care of y… 1 minute ago

bajeteloya

bajeteloya Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donated $1 Million To Help With Coronavirus Relief With Statements Roasting Each Oth… https://t.co/yOxfNAlWYw 1 minute ago

stuffandplayx

gilbertalgordo711 RT @BuzzFeed: Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donated $1 Million To Help With Coronavirus Relief And Their Statements Might Actually Cheer Y… 2 minutes ago

Wizardofsteel

Mick Hargrave RT @thehill: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate $1 million to food banks during coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/kfNlvP4TDI https://t.co/o… 2 minutes ago

BINJURED

BETH KREDEL RT @CNN: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively say they're donating $1 million to two groups to help older adults and low-income families — Feedin… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.