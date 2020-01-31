Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds make major donation amid virus outbreak
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have donated one million US dollars (£816,145) to two food bank charities fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
