Olga Kurylenko says it is ‘impossible to know’ how she caught coronavirus

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Olga Kurylenko said it is “impossible to know” how she caught coronavirus as she shared an update on her condition.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ex-Bond girl Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus

Ex-Bond girl Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus 01:02

 The actress took to Instagram to share the news on Sunday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Actress Olga Kurylenko Confirms She Has Coronavirus [Video]

Actress Olga Kurylenko Confirms She Has Coronavirus

Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko has announced she has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Kurylenko starred as Camille Montes opposite Daniel Craig in the 2008 James Bond film "Quantum of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Ex-Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive for Coronavirus [Video]

Ex-Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Ex-Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive for Coronavirus The actress took to Instagram to share the news on Sunday. Olga Kurylenko, via Instagram Kurylenko starred as Camille in 2008’s..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published

Recent related news from verified sources

James Bond actor Olga Kurylenko tests positive for Coronavirus

Ukrainian-born actor-model Olga Kurylenko has revealed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor, best known for starring in 2008's James...
Mid-Day

'James Bond' Actress Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Olga Kurylenko is the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus. The 40-year-old Ukraine-born actress, who is best known for her role in the James Bond...
Just Jared

