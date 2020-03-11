Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Socially distanced St Patrick’s Day: how to have COVID-19-free craic

Socially distanced St Patrick’s Day: how to have COVID-19-free craic

The Daily Mash Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
ST PATRICK’S Day without pubs, inflatable shamrock hats and drunken en masse singing of the Pogues seems impossible. But here’s how to keep the craic coming at home.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: St Patrick's Day silence in Dublin amid coronavirus spread

St Patrick's Day silence in Dublin amid coronavirus spread 00:37

 A sign announcing the cancellation of a St Patrick's Day parade in Athy, Co Kildare, due to coronavirus, and Dublin's Temple Bar is effectively deserted after pubs were urged to close because of the outbreak.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

5 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Home With Your Kids [Video]

5 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Home With Your Kids

5 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Home With Your Kids With most St. Patrick’s Day events canceled in favor of social distancing, celebrating the March holiday with your family may seem..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published
Dropkick Murphys Will Livestream St. Patrick's Day Concert With No Audience [Video]

Dropkick Murphys Will Livestream St. Patrick's Day Concert With No Audience

Dropkick Murphys Will Livestream St. Patrick's Day Concert With No Audience The stream will begin at 7 PM ET on March 17 in Boston. It's the first time in nearly 25 years that the band will not..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Several St. Patrick’s Day events still have the green light: a pub crawl in Seattle and fun run in Tacoma

Editor’s note: Given current concerns over the novel coronavirus, it would be a good idea to check your event’s website to make sure it is not canceled or...
Seattle Times

In Pictures: Famous buildings go green for St Patrick’s Day

Hundred of landmarks and sites are being illuminated in green this year – as part of Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative to mark St Patrick’s Day.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC NewsbizjournalsLichfield MercuryCatholic Herald

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.