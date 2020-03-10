Global  

Coronavirus: Tory MP tells constituent to 'get a life' when asked how to survive on statutory sick pay

Independent Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Pauline Latham apologises for disparaging reply to query about living on £94.25 a week
Coronavirus puts the most risk on the hardest workers – and the government isn't on their side

Matt Hancock told the Commons that no one will be penalised for 'doing the right thing'. But looking at statutory sick pay for those in self-isolation, it seems...
Independent

MP sorry for tweet telling constituent to ‘get a life’ over coronavirus sick pay

An MP has apologised for telling a constituent to “get a life” when she was questioned about the level of statutory sick pay available to coronavirus...
Belfast Telegraph


