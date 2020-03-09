Global  

MP sorry for tweet telling constituent to ‘get a life’ over coronavirus sick pay

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
An MP has apologised for telling a constituent to “get a life” when she was questioned about the level of statutory sick pay available to coronavirus sufferers.
Coronavirus: Derbyshire MP sorry for 'get a life' sick pay tweet

Pauline Latham says she was "in a state of distress" when she replied to a constituent on Twitter.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Tory MP tells constituent to 'get a life' when asked how to survive on statutory sick pay

Pauline Latham apologises for disparaging reply to query about living on £94.25 a week
Independent


