David Baddiel rages at Boris Johnson after Birmingham show postponed

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
David Baddiel rages at Boris Johnson after Birmingham show postponedThe venue's management decided to cancel the performance following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's advice for people to avoid social contact.
