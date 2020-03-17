Global  

WATCH AGAIN: Nicola Sturgeon's coronavirus update, Monday, 16 March

BBC News Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Nicola Sturgeon, Jeane Freeman and Dr Catherine Calderwood give an update on coronavirus.
Tweets about this

RuckertGeorge

George Ruckert RT @BBCScotlandNews: WATCH AGAIN: The full briefing from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. ➡️ https://t.co/efdKUbGlWF https://t.co/E20jOXhd… 9 minutes ago

ValerieRooney1

Outlaw McBot RT @davdiy: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon Briefing 22/03/20 in full. https://t.co/3k0OrFnv4t 15 minutes ago

davdiy

David Rushent #NotMyCountry #NotMyPM First Minister Nicola Sturgeon Briefing 22/03/20 in full. https://t.co/3k0OrFnv4t 39 minutes ago

