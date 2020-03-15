Global  

Coronavirus: Up to 55,000 people could be infected in UK, government says

Independent Tuesday, 17 March 2020
Lockdown measures should keep death toll down, but a 'good outcome' would still see as many as 20,000 fatalities, says chief scientific adviser
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Thousands attend Bath half Marathon in UK despite virus outbreak

Coronavirus: Thousands attend Bath half Marathon in UK despite virus outbreak 00:21

 Despite the threat of coronavirus contamination, thousands of runners took part in the Bath Half Marathon with crowds of spectators lining the streets of the west country city.

Coronavirus: 250 Indians in Iran test positive |Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: 250 Indians in Iran test positive |Oneindia News

AMID THE CONORAVIRUS OUTBREAK, THE RESIDENT WELFARE ASSOCIATION MEMBERS AND DELHI POLICE TALKED TO THE PROTESTERS AT SHAHEEN BAGH, URGING THEM TO CALL OFF THEIR PROTEST IN WAKE OF VIRUS OUTBREAK, WHICH..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:48Published
Boris Johnson urges people to stay at home [Video]

Boris Johnson urges people to stay at home

At his first daily coronavirus briefing, the PM says the response to Covid-19 should now be escalated.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:05Published

Crowded bars and theme parks: Why won't some people practice social distancing during coronavirus outbreak?

As government officials plead with Americans to stay home to stop the coronavirus spread, psychologists give 3 reasons why some people don't listen.
USATODAY.com

Israel deploys cyber-monitoring against coronavirus, tells people not to leave home

The Israeli government began deploying cellphone-monitoring technology against the coronavirus on Tuesday, and issued directives urging people not to leave home.
Reuters Also reported by •The AgeReuters India

