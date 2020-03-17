Global  

Expert opinion on claims Ibuprofen increases risk of catching coronavirus

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Expert opinion on claims Ibuprofen increases risk of catching coronavirusPublic Health England said there is no published scientific evidence that ibuprofen increases the risk of catching Covid-19 or makes the illness worse.
