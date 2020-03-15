Global  

Morrisons to create 3,500 jobs in home delivery expansion amid soaring demand

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Supermarket giant Morrisons is creating 3,500 new jobs as it expands its home delivery service to cope with soaring demand amid the coronavirus crisis.
Morrisons' strict new coronavirus home delivery rules, including drivers not entering homes

Morrisons' strict new coronavirus home delivery rules, including drivers not entering homesDue to the coronavirus, the supermarket is changing home delivery rules as demand for the service continues to increase
