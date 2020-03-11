Global  

Local expat living in Italy during coronavirus lockdown fears for UK

Cambridge News Tuesday, 17 March 2020
Joanne left Royston for Italy 23 years ago and is now 'happy she's there' after seeing the UK government’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.
News video: Omaha native shares what life is like during Italy lockdown

Omaha native shares what life is like during Italy lockdown 03:00

 Omaha native shares what life is like during Italy lockdown

‘It’s not funny any more’: British expats describe life in locked-down Italy

British expats living in Italy have described eerie scenes and fears over their finances after Italy was placed in lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus.
Belfast Telegraph

Eating out is a luxury and people are scared - Cheltenham restaurant owner on coronavirus business fears

Koj in Regent Street has seen sharp drop in bookings and rise in cancellations and fears Italy-style lockdown coming to UK over Covid-19 pandemic
Gloucestershire Echo

