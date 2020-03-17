Global  

Amazon limits shipments to warehouses for next three weeks

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 17 March 2020
Amazon has said it will only accept shipments of cleaning equipment, medical supplies and household goods from suppliers at its warehouses for next three weeks to fill surging demand.
