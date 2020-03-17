Global  

ASDA stores reduce opening hours due to coronavirus

The Argus Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
ASDA superstores across the country have announced reduced opening hours in a bid to cope with the coronavirus.
 In response to widespread panic buying and hoarding, grocery stores across the nation are limiting their hours — closing their doors early to allow employees to focus on cleaning and restocking empty shelves.

