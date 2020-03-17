Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > UK coronavirus death toll rises to 71

UK coronavirus death toll rises to 71

Independent Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
A further 14 people have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus in England, the Department of Health said, bringing the death toll in the UK to 71.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Curfews And Closures Across N.J.

Coronavirus Update: Curfews And Closures Across N.J. 03:06

 New Jersey’s coronavirus death toll is now at three. Meanwhile, curfews went into effect overnight in Hoboken and Bergen County. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: 250 Indians in Iran test positive |Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: 250 Indians in Iran test positive |Oneindia News

AMID THE CONORAVIRUS OUTBREAK, THE RESIDENT WELFARE ASSOCIATION MEMBERS AND DELHI POLICE TALKED TO THE PROTESTERS AT SHAHEEN BAGH, URGING THEM TO CALL OFF THEIR PROTEST IN WAKE OF VIRUS OUTBREAK, WHICH..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:48Published
Drastic fall in numbers at Nottingham shopping mall [Video]

Drastic fall in numbers at Nottingham shopping mall

Very few customers at Giltbrook Shopping Centre, Nottingham Out of town shopping centres face low footfall in the wake of Covid-19. The PM has said everyone in the UK should avoid "non-essential"..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Washington state announces six more deaths from coronavirus, death toll in state now at 48

Washington state health officials said on Monday that the death toll from coronavirus in the state had risen by six to a total of 48.
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersEurasia ReviewBBC News

Spain coronavirus death toll nearly doubles overnight as EU shuts borders

The death toll in Spain from COVID-19 nearly doubled within the past 24 hours as the nation’s roughly 46 million population remains under a stringent lockdown...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •France 24Reuters IndiaReutersEurasia ReviewUSATODAY.comDeutsche WelleBBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PMIPL_media

Pranab Prakhar RT @Independent: UK coronavirus death toll rises to 71 https://t.co/nngWdPnXpI 32 seconds ago

old9uy1

old9uy RT @Chronolxgical: #BREAKING UK death toll rises 14 bringing the death toll to (71) #coronavirus #COVID19 58 seconds ago

baalter

Betty Ann RT @Sabrina67408695: Coronavirus live updates: Restrictions could last months; Canada closes border; McDonald's closes dining rooms https:… 59 seconds ago

mannystar7

ryden kingspear RT @Independent: ⚠️ UK coronavirus death toll rises to 69 https://t.co/NWSnZBvtIk 2 minutes ago

qwerty14117587

qwerty UK coronavirus death toll rises to 71 https://t.co/iEMbDDUMzs https://t.co/BU5kdSypgA 3 minutes ago

dianebpr

Diane RT @Reuters: Spain turns back cars from land borders as coronavirus death toll rises to 491 https://t.co/kFuAcnDpbu https://t.co/gfWkP8lokP 3 minutes ago

LauraHa15799415

Laura Hamilton RT @BethRigby: NEW: 14 more #coronavirus deaths in UK. Death toll from COVID-19 rises to 69. 3 minutes ago

p_vb

Roni P. RT @IndiaToday: #Coronavirus | 64-year-old patient dies in Mumbai hospital, death toll in India rises to 3 Live updates: https://t.co/P9Laa… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.