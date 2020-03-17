Global  

Stanley Johnson ignores Boris' advice and says he'll go to the pub

Wales Online Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Stanley Johnson ignores Boris' advice and says he'll go to the pub"Of course I'll go to the pub, if I need to go to the pub!"
