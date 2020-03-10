Global  

Chancellor announces loans worth £330 billion among coronavirus measures

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Government-backed loans worth £330 billion will be made available to support businesses through the coronavirus crisis, the Chancellor has announced.
News video: Rishi Sunak pledges £330bn of support to companies hit by Covid-19 pandemic

Rishi Sunak pledges £330bn of support to companies hit by Covid-19 pandemic 01:21

 Chancellor Rishi Sunak has pledged £330 billion of loans to businesses financially hit as a result of the golbal Covid-19 pandemic. Mr Sunak said an “unprecedented package” of government-backed loans worth £330 billion would be made available.

McDonnell: Government needs to do more to support families [Video]

McDonnell: Government needs to do more to support families

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell says the government needs to do more to support individual workers and families amidst the coronavirus coronavirus. Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:52Published
Budget 2020 in numbers [Video]

Budget 2020 in numbers

A £30 billion package to stimulate the economy in the face of the coronavirus crisis was announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak on his first budget.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Exclusive: Japan plans to spend $4.1 billion on coronavirus measures, sources say

Japan's government plans to spend 430.8 billion yen ($4.1 billion) in a second package of steps to cope with the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, two...
Reuters

Coronavirus: Chancellor announces £330 billion in government-backed loans to help businesses

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a package of £330 billion worth of government-backed loans to help business get through the coronavirus crisis.
Independent

