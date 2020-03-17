Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Updated opening times for all of Kent's Asda superstores amid COVID-19 outbreak

Updated opening times for all of Kent's Asda superstores amid COVID-19 outbreak

Folkestone Herald Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Updated opening times for all of Kent's Asda superstores amid COVID-19 outbreakSome of Asda's 24-hour stores are operating reduced hours.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Cassius335

Alan (John) Wilkinson 🇬🇧 RT @kentlivenews: Asda has announced it is reducing its opening hours at some of its 24-hour stores. The temporary measures have been put i… 2 days ago

kentlivenews

KentLive Asda has announced it is reducing its opening hours at some of its 24-hour stores. The temporary measures have been… https://t.co/r1jayrJKHI 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.