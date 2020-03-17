Alex Jones presents The One Show on her own as Matt Baker self-isolates Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Alex's co-host appeared via a video link to reveal he was in quarantine over coronavirus fears Alex's co-host appeared via a video link to reveal he was in quarantine over coronavirus fears 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this