Coronavirus: Commissioner's plea for help as parents face childcare bills even if nursery facilities shut

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Commissioner's plea for help as parents face childcare bills even if nursery facilities shutChildcare facilities and nurseries in Northern Ireland will continue to charge parents even if they are forced to close, the Belfast Telegraph has learned.
News video: Parents struggle to find childcare amid coronavirus outbreak

Parents struggle to find childcare amid coronavirus outbreak 01:52

 The ongoing list of closures in the Tampa Bay area is getting longer. Now, it’s leaving parents struggling to find childcare, and unsure of how they will feed their children who would typically be fed at school.

