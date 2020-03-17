Global  

Sainsbury’s announces elderly-only shopping hour

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Sainsbury’s is the latest supermarket to announce measures to help the elderly and vulnerable during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Coronavirus: Sainsbury's becomes latest supermarket to introduce dedicated shopping hour for elderly and vulnerable

'We have enough food for everyone - if we all just buy what we need for us and our families,' says supermarket boss
