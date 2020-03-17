Global  

Joe Biden takes Florida as primary surge continues

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden easily won the Florida primary on Tuesday, building on a remarkable surge as he powers toward the Democratic presidential nomination.
Poll Reveals Which Candidate Democrats Trust More In A Crisis [Video]

Poll Reveals Which Candidate Democrats Trust More In A Crisis

New polls reveal most voters in Democratic presidential contests in three states on Tuesday chose Joe Biden over Bernie Sanders. Reuters reports the polls found seven of 10 voters in Florida and six..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Floridians choose between Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders amid coronavirus outbreak fears [Video]

Floridians choose between Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders amid coronavirus outbreak fears

What might be the final showdown between two different candidates takes place Tuesday during Florida’s presidential primary. Story: http://bit.ly/2QCMSlN

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:29Published

BREAKING: Joe Biden Wins Florida Primary

BREAKING: Joe Biden Wins Florida PrimaryFormer Vice President *Joe Biden* is projected to win the Florida Democratic primary.
Mediaite

Former Vice President Joe Biden Wins Florida Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Florida and Illinois primaries on Tuesday.
cbs4.com

GrondaMorin

Gronda Morin RT @markzbarabak: With crushing victories in Florida and Illinois, Joe Biden takes two big strides toward effectively clinching the Democra… 2 seconds ago

markzbarabak

Mark Z. Barabak With crushing victories in Florida and Illinois, Joe Biden takes two big strides toward effectively clinching the D… https://t.co/nuxvH5PD8P 14 minutes ago

irishexaminer

Irish Examiner Joe Biden takes Florida as primary surge continues https://t.co/FCvs9XyIxY 15 minutes ago

breakingnewsie

BreakingNews.ie Joe Biden takes Florida as primary surge continues https://t.co/hXOXEh1kYm 15 minutes ago

fineout

Gary Fineout RT @Mdixon55: Joe Biden dominated Florida’s Democratic presidential primary, an anti-climactic end to an Election Day marked more by corona… 21 minutes ago

Mdixon55

Matt Dixon Joe Biden dominated Florida’s Democratic presidential primary, an anti-climactic end to an Election Day marked more… https://t.co/15epxcL6LC 30 minutes ago

MrDJones

#ICYMI From David Jones by the way ☕☕ ITV News: " Joe Biden takes Florida as primary surge continues https://t.co/NdalexcdLm " | via @itvnews https://t.co/mc7dqf35RS 31 minutes ago

naveed360

Naveed Ahmad #Bernie gets the #bern. #Biden takes #Florida, [thanks to virtually omni-present Obama]. With his 200 delegate le… https://t.co/9xKBUZMhET 34 minutes ago

