GOVERNMENT-BACKED loans worth £330 billion will be made available to support businesses through the coronavirus crisis , the Chancellor has announced.



Recent related news from verified sources Chancellor announces loans worth £330 billion among coronavirus measures Government-backed loans worth £330 billion will be made available to support businesses through the coronavirus crisis, the Chancellor has announced.

Belfast Telegraph 12 hours ago



Chancellor unveils £330bn package to help businesses amid coronavirus crisis Government-backed loans worth £330 billion are among an “unprecedented package” of measures to help businesses through the coronavirus crisis unveiled by...

Belfast Telegraph 11 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Stephen McPartland Brilliant news. Chancellor confirms, whatever it needs, whatever it costs, whether it is millions or billions of po… https://t.co/QdfLBO3tn6 1 week ago