Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus live updates for Gloucestershire for Wednesday March 18

Coronavirus live updates for Gloucestershire for Wednesday March 18

Gloucester Citizen Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus live updates for Gloucestershire for Wednesday March 18Yesterday the Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Covid-19 is so “dangerous” that without drastic action it will “overwhelm the NHS”, as he warned that more “extreme measures” may be needed to protect lives in the future.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus | PM Modi's speech, Goa 'hoax', India vaccine plan: Top 10 updates [Video]

Coronavirus | PM Modi's speech, Goa 'hoax', India vaccine plan: Top 10 updates

Cases of Coronavirus infection crossed 150 in India on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief the nation on the fight against Covid-19 on March 19 at 8 pm. Meanwhile, NITI Aayog held a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:40Published
Former Governor Of New Jersey Chris Christie Gives His Advice To President Trump. [Video]

Former Governor Of New Jersey Chris Christie Gives His Advice To President Trump.

As Part Of Our Ongoing Efforts To Bring You The Latest Medical Information On Coronavirus: Dr. Oz: Coronavirus News Updates - March 18, 2020

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 00:53Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus live updates for Gloucestershire and UK as health minister tests positive and cases leap to 373 with six deaths

Coronavirus live updates for Gloucestershire and UK as health minister tests positive and cases leap to 373 with six deathsLatest on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 as Nadine Dorris MP goes into self-isolation, Manchester City v Arsenal is cancelled over Covid-19 concerns and it's Ladies'...
Gloucestershire Echo

Coronavirus daily news update, March 11: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation

Officials continue to confirm cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, around Washington state. In total, 24 people in...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.