Customers fuming at Post Office for selling hand gel for nearly £20 a bottle Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The Shirley Post Office manager claimed he'd been asked to buy it by customers and that this is how much he was charged by suppliers. The Shirley Post Office manager claimed he'd been asked to buy it by customers and that this is how much he was charged by suppliers. 👓 View full article

