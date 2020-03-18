Global  

Coronavirus live updates

Express and Star Wednesday, 18 March 2020
Read the latest coronavirus updates from the UK and abroad.
Daily Covid-19 Minute: Where Are All The Tests? [Video]

Daily Covid-19 Minute: Where Are All The Tests?

Dr. Oz: Coronavirus News Updates - March 18, 2020

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 01:14Published
Coronavirus in Florida: COVID-19 cases, locations and updates across the Sunshine State [Video]

Coronavirus in Florida: COVID-19 cases, locations and updates across the Sunshine State

Florida&apos;s number of positive coronavirus cases is currently at 216, as of Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Department of Health (DOH). Story: http://bit.ly/2TQVjeZ

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:30Published

Coronavirus updates LIVE: Global COVID-19 cases pass 200,000, death toll continues to rise as Indonesia infections surge

If you suspect you or a family member has coronavirus you should call (not visit) your GP or ring the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020...
The Age Also reported by •Derby TelegraphHinduNYTimes.comGloucestershire EchoBrisbane TimesGrimsby Telegraph

Coronavirus updates - 'wristbands on arriving passengers'


SeekingAlpha


Tweets about this

jb90703

Jeffrey Ballesteros RT @latimes: It took video journalist @mrmarkpotts more than 7 minutes to walk the length of the line outside of the Costco in Los Feliz th… 3 seconds ago

stephbee1

Steph RT @ABC: A woman in Ireland demonstrated a helpful way to explain the importance of washing your hands to kids by doing an experiment that… 3 seconds ago

anaaaaa__

* RT @Reuters: As the nationwide lockdown in Italy enters its second week due to the #coronavirus outbreak, Venice's canals appear to be crys… 5 seconds ago

AVIRAL96

ABHISHEK RT @timesofindia: Entrepreneurs write to PM @narendramodi, suggest 2 to 3 weeks lockdown READ: https://t.co/MKi1ZgFXpt #CautionYesPani… 7 seconds ago

Srivastavamk95

मुकेश श्रीवास्तव 🇮🇳 RT @EconomicTimes: India’s small businesses were struggling. Coronavirus may be their death knell | https://t.co/SihUJXfFtG https://t.co/VX… 9 seconds ago

NicTweetsSports

Slick Nic RT @BreakingNews: @MSNBC U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said Tuesday it is suspending in-person services at its field and asylum… 10 seconds ago

fwka9451

SALSA JAPONESA Coronavirus live updates: Wuhan, China, reports just 1 new case for 2nd straight day - ABC News https://t.co/EH95mfJ3An (via @ABC16 seconds ago

lalpdhues

Sakic RT @SputnikInt: MORE: Japan to revoke visas already issued to most Europeans amid COVID-19 pandemic - Abe #SputnikUpdates #COVID2019 http… 18 seconds ago

