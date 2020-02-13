Global  

Morrisons is creating 3,500 jobs to cope with coronavirus demand

The Argus Wednesday, 18 March 2020
MORRISONS will create 3,500 new jobs as it expands its home delivery service to cope with a surge in demand during the coronavirus crisis.
The jobs created by Coronavirus: Cleaners and personal shoppers in demand

The jobs created by Coronavirus: Cleaners and personal shoppers in demandCommercial cleaners, personal shoppers, and those in food production are in demand as the impact of Coronavirus sets in.Hospitals, fast food outlets, shopping...
New Zealand Herald

Morrisons to create 3,500 jobs in home delivery expansion amid soaring demand

Supermarket giant Morrisons is creating 3,500 new jobs as it expands its home delivery service to cope with soaring demand amid the coronavirus crisis.
Belfast Telegraph

