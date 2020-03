John Sharman RT @LondonEconomic: Filming halted on EastEnders and other BBC dramas over Coronavirus https://t.co/ze4UrAPO62 1 minute ago

Viv O'Connor RT @ExpressandStar: Filming on BBC soaps EastEnders and Doctors, which shoots in Birmingham, has been suspended https://t.co/JnQgH7ZwFJ 1 minute ago

Express & Star Filming on BBC soaps EastEnders and Doctors, which shoots in Birmingham, has been suspended https://t.co/JnQgH7ZwFJ 2 minutes ago

Independent.ie RT @IndoEnts: Filming halted on EastEnders and other BBC dramas over coronavirus https://t.co/HYK7WcH0MP 30 minutes ago

Independent Ents Filming halted on EastEnders and other BBC dramas over coronavirus https://t.co/HYK7WcH0MP 30 minutes ago

Proud EU citizen. Always. 🐟 πŸ‡ͺπŸ‡Ί Perhaps this will get people’s attention as to how serious #SARSCoV2🦠is. Nowt else seems to cut through to the d… https://t.co/bCoV8PB8F3 31 minutes ago

#ICYMI From David Jones by the way β˜•β˜• Filming halted on EastEnders and other BBC dramas over Coronavirus https://t.co/w22QR5kb3q | @LondonEconomic 35 minutes ago