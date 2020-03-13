Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Glastonbury Festival 2020 cancelled

Glastonbury Festival 2020 cancelled

Bristol Post Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Glastonbury Festival 2020 cancelledOrganisers say it's an enforced fallow year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Glastonbury Festival postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Glastonbury Festival postponed due to coronavirus pandemic 01:14

 Glastonbury Festival’s 50th anniversary edition has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its organisers have said the festival will now take place in 2021 instead. Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Sir Paul McCartney had been scheduled to headline in 2020.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Music industry expert expects Glastonbury cancellation [Video]

Coronavirus: Music industry expert expects Glastonbury cancellation

A music industry expert says he would be 'astounded' if Glastonbury goes ahead this summer. Matt Grimes, a senior lecturer at Birmingham City University, believes the festival will not go ahead because..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Noel Gallagher at Glastonbury Festival [Video]

Noel Gallagher at Glastonbury Festival

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are to perform at Glastonbury Festival, whilst Kendrick Lamar is announced as the final headliner of the Pyramid Stage on Friday night.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:55Published

Recent related news from verified sources

UK's Glastonbury Festival cancelled due to coronavirus

Britain's Glastonbury Festival, the largest greenfield music festival in the world, has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said...
Reuters India Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphClashCornish GuardianJust JaredWest BritonExpress and StarTamworth HeraldNYTimes.comBristol PostContactMusicMashable

Popular Bristol music festival looking ‘increasingly unlikely’

Popular Bristol music festival looking ‘increasingly unlikely’The announcement comes just hours after it was announced Glastonbury Festival will not take place this year
Bristol Post Also reported by •West Briton

Tweets about this

LocalSoundFocus

Local Sound Focus This year's Glastonbury Festival has been cancelled! More info 👉 https://t.co/sBFpFMzcIT 24 seconds ago

xpressdel

Brian Martin @DownloadFest In light of glastonbury being cancelled is Download going to let us know what's going on with their festival? 25 seconds ago

GothicFrog

𝙍𝙤𝙗 With #Glastonbury off, other festivals cancelled & clubs closed...now is the time for an Online streaming festival… https://t.co/Kdzr5UPDxE 35 seconds ago

weerawatraunph3

weerawat raunphu RT @SkyNews: Glastonbury Festival has been cancelled because of the #coronavirus - with organisers sending "sincere apologies" to the 135,0… 39 seconds ago

Patenta_Peru

Patenta Peru Glastonbury 2020: Festival cancelled due to coronavirus https://t.co/TRtvXUeox7 43 seconds ago

ValerieDouglasA

Valerie Douglas #fantasy #thriller #romance RT @NBCNews: Britain's 50th annual Glastonbury Festival cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/coe1JbMRQw 47 seconds ago

orlalarafarrell

orla o farrell Glastonbury cancelled their festival in June so I guess it's time to accept my 21st in April will not be going ahea… https://t.co/tiSVbsSGUL 1 minute ago

a_donna

aMcD RT @BreakingNews: Britain's 50th annual Glastonbury Festival cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/YLjTEeI5wU 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.