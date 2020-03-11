Glastonbury cancelled + Vive Le Rock Awards postponed Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sadly we at the Brighton & Hove News Music Team have to report that this year’s Glastonbury music festival has been cancelled. Read the official statement below: The Vive Le Rock Awards have been postponed from 1st April to until 18th November. Read the statement below: Visit and ‘LIKE’ our ‘Wha... 👓 View full article

