MPs told to stay away from PMQs in response to coronavirus

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
MPs have been told to stay away from Prime Minister’s Questions unless they are expected to be called to quiz Boris Johnson.
Watch PMQs Live [Video]

Watch PMQs Live

Boris Johnson takes an unusually quiet PMQs, with only MPs with questions allowed into the chamber amid coronavirus concerns.

