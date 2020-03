Synglle RT @ians_india: People with blood group 'A' may be more prone to the new #coronavirus (#COVID19) infection while those with blood type 'O'… 16 seconds ago cryptostan2010 @clif_high Coronavirus: People with blood type A may be more vulnerable to COVID-19, study… https://t.co/iVjdfsB56b 17 seconds ago Josue Gomez Sequeira RT @ChinaScience: People with blood type A could have a 20% increased chance of contracting #COVID19, while people with blood type O may fa… 32 seconds ago Memelord Note, this is just a study and obviously requires more confirmation. "People with Type A blood are MORE likely to… https://t.co/IvY71e0Yz1 39 seconds ago Jen🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ RT @123RHGreen: People with blood type A might be more susceptible to coronavirus, study finds https://t.co/rOYjHkiIzg via @nypost 48 seconds ago Asianet Newsable Researchers in China have found that people with Type A blood are more likely to catch #coronavirus than those with… https://t.co/ke4EcFKEBi 50 seconds ago IE Lifestyle #Coronavirus: People with this blood type found to be more vulnerable https://t.co/90sF2sYU7D 2 minutes ago Doolly Noted Coronavirus | People with blood type A might be more vulnerable to the COVID-19, while those with type O blood coul… https://t.co/N3cHQ4SnFu 2 minutes ago