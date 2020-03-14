Birmingham Selfridges to close from 7pm

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Birmingham city centre feels effect of coronavirus as shoppers stay at home



An almost empty Birmingham City Centre as the majority of shoppers stayed at home to shop online to try and prevent themselves being infected with the coronavirus. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Birmingham's Selfridges store to close after coronavirus fears The company announced it is shutting branches in the city, Manchester and London from 7pm tonight (March 18)

Tamworth Herald 8 hours ago





Tweets about this