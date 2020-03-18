Global  

Eurovision Song Contest 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus risks

Daily Record Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Eurovision Song Contest 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus risksThe contest which has been running for 64 years, was due to hold it's annual competition in Rotterdam this May
 The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam has been postponed over coronavirus fears, organisers have said.

PA Headline

Doubts remain over the Eurovision Song Contest, which is set to take place in Rotterdam in May.
