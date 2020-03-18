Global  

Dame Vera Lynn calls on nation to find Blitz Spirit

The Argus Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
FORCES' Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn has called on everyone to pull together, stay calm and be positive in the fight against coronavirus.
Dame Vera Lynn urges Britons to ‘rediscover spirit that saw us through the war’

Dame Vera Lynn has encouraged the British public to “rediscover that same spirit that saw us through the war” amid the coronavirus pandemic, in a special...
