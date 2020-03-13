1onehappybunny__ RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: All schools in Scotland and Wales set to close on Friday https://t.co/zkJt4iZFD8 6 seconds ago

Michael 👀 RT @DarranMarshall: No decision has been taken to close schools in Northern Ireland yet. #Coronavirus: Schools in Scotland and Wales to cl… 7 seconds ago

Trudy Harpham, PhD RT @BBCBreaking: Schools in Scotland and Wales to close from Friday in response to coronavirus crisis https://t.co/ggtuR5Xhbl 15 seconds ago

Mary Aspinall-Miles Coronavirus: All schools in Scotland and Wales set to close by Friday | UK News | Sky News https://t.co/4PiyzmDc2d 15 seconds ago

Maria Rea RT @INTO_NI: BBC News - Coronavirus: Schools in Scotland and Wales to close from Friday https://t.co/BVKPvtUlMO Education Minister needs to… 19 seconds ago

Marie-Louise Boer RT @guardian: UK coronavirus live: schools in Scotland and Wales to close from Friday; UK cases rise by 676 in 24 hours https://t.co/gvAMwb… 20 seconds ago

carol davis moody Coronavirus: Schools in Scotland and Wales to close from Friday - BBC News https://t.co/iSDQi6R1ub 22 seconds ago