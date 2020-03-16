Global  

Scottish Government to replicate UK coronavirus measures for business

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The Scottish Government will replicate measures announced by the UK Government to support business during the coronavirus outbreak, the Economy Secretary has said.
News video: Nicola Sturgeon says 'we will get through' Covid-19 crisis

Nicola Sturgeon says 'we will get through' Covid-19 crisis 01:00

 Measures brought in to tackle the spread of coronavirus will “change life as we know it”, Nicola Sturgeon has said. Speaking during a briefing at Scottish Government headquarters in Edinburgh, the First Minister advised people who showed symptoms of Covid-19 – namely a persistent cough or a...

