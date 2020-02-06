Global  

The last survivor of sunken ship HMS Exeter dies aged 102

North Devon Journal Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The last survivor of sunken ship HMS Exeter dies aged 102War hero Lloyd Seaward - the last survivor of HMS Exeter - has sadly passed away at the age of 102 in Canada.
