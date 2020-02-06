The last survivor of sunken ship HMS Exeter dies aged 102 Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

War hero Lloyd Seaward - the last survivor of HMS Exeter - has sadly passed away at the age of 102 in Canada. War hero Lloyd Seaward - the last survivor of HMS Exeter - has sadly passed away at the age of 102 in Canada. 👓 View full article

