Judi Dench urges people to ‘keep laughing’ as stars share coronavirus updates

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Dame Judi Dench has urged people to “just keep laughing” amid the coronavirus outbreak as stars share updates about how they are coping with the situation.
News video: Watch Judi Dench purr like a cat as she helps demonstrate handwashing

Watch Judi Dench purr like a cat as she helps demonstrate handwashing 00:40

 British actors Judi Dench and Gyles Brandreth recite poem 'The Owl and the Pussy-Cat' while washing their hands, in video aimed at encouraging handwashing during the coronavirus outbreak

Dame Judi Dench purrs like cat in ‘public service poem’ to help hand washing

Dame Judi Dench reprises her role of a cat for a “public service poem” to help people wash their hands amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Belfast Telegraph

Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga among self-isolating stars sharing updates with fans

Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga are among the self-isolating stars sharing updates with fans during the coronavirus outbreak.
Belfast Telegraph


