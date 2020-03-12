Global  

Brighton MP tests positive for Covid-19

Brighton and Hove News Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Brighton Kemptown MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle has announced he has tested positive for Covid-19, caused by coronavirus. In a statement posted on social media today, he said he had received the result after being tested on Thursday, a day after he first experienced symptoms a week ago. He called for more ...
