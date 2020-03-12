Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > All UK schools to close to protect against coronavirus

All UK schools to close to protect against coronavirus

Gloucester Citizen Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
All UK schools to close to protect against coronavirusThe Education Secretary's announcement to shut schools across England, follows decisions made by the Scottish and Welsh governments to shut their schools by the end of the week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Chicago Public Schools Now Closed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Chicago Public Schools Now Closed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic 03:13

 May parents feel health and safety need to come first - even if it means their kids will be home for at least two weeks. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Remote learning plan for PBC schools [Video]

Remote learning plan for PBC schools

Palm Beach County schools working on remote learning plan.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:04Published
International school teacher on remote learning model UK schools may adopt [Video]

International school teacher on remote learning model UK schools may adopt

International school teacher Liberty Cunningham discusses the switch to remote learning at schools across the UK in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Miss Cunningham, who has been in lockdown since..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Schools scramble to feed students after coronavirus closures

ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Kiyana Esco needs free school lunches and breakfasts to feed her six children. But with schools shutting down over coronavirus...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •ReutersDenver PostHereford Times

Microsoft in internal memo offers paid leave to employees who can't work from home while schools are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak (MSFT)

Microsoft in internal memo offers paid leave to employees who can't work from home while schools are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak (MSFT)· Microsoft is offering paid leave to parents who can't work remotely as schools close across Washington state, according to an email reviewed by Business...
Business Insider Also reported by •ReutersFOXNews.comallAfrica.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.