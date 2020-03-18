Global  

Decision made on schools in England to stay open or to close

Leicester Mercury Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Decision made on schools in England to stay open or to closeEducation Secretary Gavin Williamson made the announcement today after a Cobra meeting.
Live updates on Birmingham school closures due to coronavirus

Live updates on Birmingham school closures due to coronavirusNo decision has yet been announced on schools in England - but all schools in Scotland and Wales are set to close in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Tamworth Herald

Coronavirus - huge rise in cases as over 670 extra test positive

Coronavirus - huge rise in cases as over 670 extra test positiveTotal number of cases detected in UK reaches 2,626 - as a decision on schools in England is imminent
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •BBC NewsBelfast Telegraph

mathsmatt

Matt Smith RT @HuntingtonYork: As you will be aware the Government has made the decision to close all schools in England at the end of Friday 20 March… 27 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Decision made on schools in England to stay open or to close: https://t.co/yGSgr2jJ4P 39 minutes ago

HuntingtonYork

Huntington School As you will be aware the Government has made the decision to close all schools in England at the end of Friday 20 M… https://t.co/nZkLratswa 56 minutes ago

TomPegden

Tom Pegden Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has announced that all schools in England are to shut from Friday afternoon. https://t.co/ZFG05ulIn4 2 hours ago

SendiassL

SENDIASS Leicester RT @leicslive: BREAKING schools to shut from Friday https://t.co/DEtqbcTt1B 2 hours ago

leicslive

LeicestershireLive BREAKING schools to shut from Friday https://t.co/DEtqbcTt1B 2 hours ago

chaz_p77

Chaz P @franhealy My kids are still at school. We’re currently symptom-free and I’m self-employed so I’m desperately tryin… https://t.co/F1SSCdeQzD 2 hours ago

Elizabe85729061

Elizabeth RT @roddecks: Please do not be validating and blowing smoke up these politicians arses when they eventually simply follow England and close… 2 hours ago

