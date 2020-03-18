Matt Smith RT @HuntingtonYork: As you will be aware the Government has made the decision to close all schools in England at the end of Friday 20 March… 27 minutes ago One News Page (United Kingdom) Decision made on schools in England to stay open or to close: https://t.co/yGSgr2jJ4P 39 minutes ago Huntington School As you will be aware the Government has made the decision to close all schools in England at the end of Friday 20 M… https://t.co/nZkLratswa 56 minutes ago Tom Pegden Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has announced that all schools in England are to shut from Friday afternoon. https://t.co/ZFG05ulIn4 2 hours ago SENDIASS Leicester RT @leicslive: BREAKING schools to shut from Friday https://t.co/DEtqbcTt1B 2 hours ago LeicestershireLive BREAKING schools to shut from Friday https://t.co/DEtqbcTt1B 2 hours ago Chaz P @franhealy My kids are still at school. We’re currently symptom-free and I’m self-employed so I’m desperately tryin… https://t.co/F1SSCdeQzD 2 hours ago Elizabeth RT @roddecks: Please do not be validating and blowing smoke up these politicians arses when they eventually simply follow England and close… 2 hours ago