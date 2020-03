Exams cancelled as all schools shut 'until further notice'

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said SATs, GCSE, AS- and A-Level exams will not go ahead in May and June. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said SATs, GCSE, AS- and A-Level exams will not go ahead in May and June. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

21 hours ago < > Embed Credit: ODN - Published PM announces school closures and no exams 03:17 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced schools will be closed from Friday and exams planned for May and June will not take place. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn